Federal politicians in Australia charge taxpayers $1.1M for family travel in 12 months

Federal politicians spent $1.1 million flying and driving their families to Canberra and around Australia in a single year, using reunion travel entitlements now under scrutiny, Report informs referring to ABC News.

Rules allowing parliamentarians to charge taxpayers for business-class flights so their families can join them while they work away from home are being questioned after revelations that Communication and Sport Minister Anika Wells used the scheme for her husband to attend several sporting events.

Analysis by the ABC of parliamentarians' family travel expenses for 2024-25 shows taxpayers were billed more than $700,000 for travel to and from Canberra, while almost $400,000 was spent on flights between other destinations in Australia, and $60,000 on chauffeured Comcar and other car expenses.

There is no suggestion this spending in this 12-month snapshot breached the rules administered by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority (IPEA), which sets out guidelines for the number, class and purpose of permitted family reunion travel.

There were 62 parliamentarians last financial year who did not claim family travel expenses, including all ACT senators and MPs who are not eligible to receive the entitlement.

Trade Minister Don Farrell was the largest user of family travel over the 12 months, spending a total of $48,178.

This included $29,966 on plane travel related to Canberra, $14,953 on flights between other parts of Australia and about $3,258 on Comcar and other car expenses.

Independent West Australian Senator Fatima Payman was the second highest spender on family travel, with a bill of $41,438 over the financial year, of which $17,190 involved flights to or from Canberra, and $24,248 related to other destinations.

Former opposition leader Peter Dutton was third with $36,542 spent on family travel, followed by north Queensland-based Nationals MP Andrew Willcox, who spent $33,758.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ranked seventh for total family travel, with $28,229 spent, including $13,576 on flights either to or from Canberra, where he is based.