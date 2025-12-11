Azeri Light crude price dips slightly on global market
Energy
- 11 December, 2025
- 09:47
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.09, or 0.14%, to $65.23 on the global market, sources in the oil sector told Report.
According to auction results, February futures for Brent crude traded at $62.58 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light also decreased by $0.09, or 0.14%, settling at $63.31 per barrel.
For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Latest News
11:10
Fire in two-story building in Istanbul leaves 3 children deadRegion
11:04
Azerbaijan and US discuss joint investments in tech and transportICT
10:56
Price of Brent crude oil stabilizes at $62.15 per barrelEnergy
10:44
Gold prices rise as US Treasury yields fallFinance
10:35
Gabriel Martinelli makes history in Champions League for ArsenalFootball
10:27
Bolivian ex-President Arce detained in embezzlement probeOther countries
10:21
Nikol Pashinyan to travel from Hamburg to MoscowRegion
10:15
Brazilian parliamentary commission rejects ratification of treaty on nuclear weaponsOther countries
10:06