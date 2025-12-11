Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azeri Light crude price dips slightly on global market

    Energy
    11 December, 2025
    • 09:47
    Azeri Light crude price dips slightly on global market

    The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.09, or 0.14%, to $65.23 on the global market, sources in the oil sector told Report.

    According to auction results, February futures for Brent crude traded at $62.58 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light also decreased by $0.09, or 0.14%, settling at $63.31 per barrel.

    For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подешевела

