Azeri Light crude price dips slightly on global market

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.09, or 0.14%, to $65.23 on the global market, sources in the oil sector told Report.

According to auction results, February futures for Brent crude traded at $62.58 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light also decreased by $0.09, or 0.14%, settling at $63.31 per barrel.

For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.