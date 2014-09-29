 Top
    Close photo mode

    UK trade delegation to visit Azerbaijan

    Delegation led by International Trade Adviser (ITA) for UKTI will visit Baku

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by Mark Higgins, International Trade Adviser (ITA) for UKTI will visit Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, during the visit from September 30 to October 2, the delegation will hold a series of meetings with representatives of Azerbaijani companies.The delegation included representatives of British companies in the field of education, telecommunications, engineering, and management consulting.

    The purpose of the visit is to strengthen trade and business contacts between businessmen of Azerbaijan and UK.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi