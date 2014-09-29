UK trade delegation to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by Mark Higgins, International Trade Adviser (ITA) for UKTI will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, during the visit from September 30 to October 2, the delegation will hold a series of meetings with representatives of Azerbaijani companies.The delegation included representatives of British companies in the field of education, telecommunications, engineering, and management consulting.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen trade and business contacts between businessmen of Azerbaijan and UK.