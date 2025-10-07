Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Two cooperation deals signed at Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:28
    Two cooperation deals signed at Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum

    Two key documents were signed during the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    One of the agreements was a Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and Türkiye's Bilisim Vadisi (IT Valley). It outlines cooperation on public awareness, joint initiatives in areas such as the green economy, green technologies, and green entrepreneurship, as well as environmental protection.

    The memorandum was signed by KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, and Erkam Tuzgen, General Manager of Bilisim Vadisi.

    Notably, the Joint Declaration on the Baku Climate Coalition for the green transition of SMEs was initiated by KOBIA as part of COP29 efforts. The declaration aims to promote a global green movement among SMEs and facilitate their transition to green practices by addressing key challenges. Over 20 international organizations and national institutions from various countries have already joined the declaration.

    The second agreement was signed between KOBIA and Malaysia's Halal Development Corporation Berhad. The MoU, signed by Orkhan Mammadov and Hairol Ariffin Bin Sahari, CEO of the corporation, aims to foster cooperation in areas such as business, investment, export, and halal industry. It also includes plans for knowledge exchange, experience sharing, and implementation of joint training programs.

