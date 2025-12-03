Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Türkiye's Kars, Igdir may host new Azerbaijan trade houses

    Business
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 16:46
    Türkiye's Kars, Igdir may host new Azerbaijan trade houses

    Azerbaijan is considering opening trade houses in Türkiye's Kars and Igdir provinces, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Kars, Zamin Aliyev, told Report.

    He said expanding trade cooperation between Türkiye's Igdir, Kars, Ardahan, Erzurum and Agri provinces and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Karabakh and East Zangazur regions remains a key priority. This includes organizing business forums and increasing mutual visits by entrepreneurs.

    Aliyev noted that there is strong potential for deeper cooperation across agriculture, livestock, logistics and tourism. Highlighting favorable conditions for tourism, he said mutual travel will help strengthen awareness and ties between the regions.

    The consul general also emphasized the importance of attracting Turkish investors to existing and future industrial parks in Nakhchivan and Karabakh, where the Azerbaijani government offers incentives.

    He recalled that a business delegation from Kars will visit the Karabakh region tomorrow, while Igdir entrepreneurs successfully traveled there in June 2025. Aliyev added that similar initiatives could be expanded to Ardahan, Erzurum and Agri.

    Azərbaycan Qars və İğdırda ticarət evləri aça bilər
    Азербайджан может открыть торговые дома в Карсе и Ыгдыре

