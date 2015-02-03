 Top
    Turkish minister of economy visits Azerbaijan

    Nihat Zeybekchi in Baku to discuss the issues of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Economy of Turkey Nihat Zeybekchi will visit Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to diplomatic sources, the Turkish minister's visit to Baku will be held on February 4-5.

    During the visit N.Zeybekchi will meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev, First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

    The meeting will focus on the further development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

    Several documents to be signed.

