Technol shareholder Javid Sabzaliyev: “Our goal is entering world market as Azerbaijani brand” - INTERVIEW

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Interview of Report with Javid Sabzaliyev, one of shareholders of Technol, which is the first engine and industrial oil manufacturer in Caucasus:

- Mr. Sabzaliyev, first of all, please tell us something about idea of creation of this factory and early works. As far as we know, this is a first factory in our country in the field of engine and industrial oils.

- Nice to meet you. First of all, let me inform you that Technol is the first modern factory of its field not only in Azerbaijan but also in Caucasus. Our factory has capacity of manufacturing all kinds of lubricants for automobile engines and transmission, as well as industrial oils. Idea of such factory arose from moral right as an Azerbaijani. In our country, which produces oil for a long time and known in the world as oil academy, development of this field was rather a moral duty than a new business idea. There are engine and industrial oil producing factories in many countries in the world specialized in oil industry like our country. That’s why in our discussions with other stakeholders we concluded that creation of such an enterprise is very important for development of this sector in our country.

- How do you assess Technol’s position in national economy?

- As I noted above, Technol is pioneer in this field. Our country imported all types of engine and industrial lubricants heretofore. That’s’ why the prices were high and the products didn’t enter the market in accordance with requirements and time limits suitable for customers. Heretofore, many brands were forced to lose their positions in Azerbaijani market. Taking into account all this, we can say that the most important feature of Technol for Azerbaijan economy is its strong foothold in the market. On the other hand, the enterprise will also create new jobs for certain number of people.

Another important point is that we are export-oriented enterprise. Our products will be sold not only in Azerbaijan, but also abroad. This means additional financial inflow to the country and increase of positive surplus in export-import balance. Everybody knows that positive surplus is one of crucial factors in development indicators of country.

- Of course, many customers are interested in quality. If to talk sincerely, what is the situation in this field?

- This is one of most important points for us. Some customers may think that the local products will have problems with quality. But number of points that I will mention below prove the opposite.

First of all, let me note that our enterprise is one of first companies in Azerbaijan operating with ISO 9001-2015 management standards. The production process will be totally managed based on ISO standards. Besides, we invited experienced foreign chemical engineers and leading experts worked for world famous brands in this field to ensure more professional production process. Pre-production phase and upcoming production process are supervised by these persons in accordance with international standards.

Another point is that each of chemical ingredients used in development of products have been approved by famous automobile and engine manufacturing companies and international automobile agencies. Mercedes Benz, BMW, Renault, Volkswagen, Volvo, MAN and other engine manufacturers, international agencies like American Petroleum Institute, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association are among them.

I also find important to note that technologies used in production process are technical means meeting up-to-date standards, produced in England, Germany and Japan. We have built a laboratory, which the world famous brands don’t have. This enables us to examine and analyze complains of every customer in laboratory with his participation.

All these can assure customers that Technol products are suitable and high quality products for engine.

- Which part of demand in the country does the factory’s capacity allow to meet?

- Our employees held some market research in Azerbaijan and neighboring countries. Because our goal is not only existing in Azerbaijan market, but also entering world market as Azerbaijani brand. We can say based on researches and taking into account our production capacity that as soon as the factory starts to work with full capacity, it will be able not only to meet 100% of internal demand, but also to export products to other countries. Now I am talking about lubricants for automobile engines and transmission, as well as industrial oils.

- You touched upon export, answering previous questions. As far as I understand you have export plans to foreign countries in coming period. Do you have schedule for this?

- Yes, we are export-oriented company. Although our initial goal is to sell products in internal market, we intend to launch exports to number of foreign countries including Georgia and Central Asia since first quarter of 2017. You know, when the factory is ready, it may seem to people as an easy work. But it is a result of a long process and huge efforts. That’s why we directed our efforts to launch the factory and to provide quality products to customers. We are about achieving this. As I told above, our products will meet up-to-date standards.

As we have ensured this, now we work on export process. We hold long discussions with specialists and sellers in above-mentioned countries and I can say that we have started to get first results. Hopefully negotiations will finish successfully and we will be known in world market with our high quality product as Azerbaijani brand. This is not only a business objective for us, but also a matter of image and promotion of our country.

- Can you give an exact schedule for the launch of factory?

- Yes, it is already known. All works are about to finish, and if nothing extreme happens, our factory will start operation on January 28.