Tariff rates proposed to raise for imported products already produced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan must raise tariff rates for imported products that are already produced in Azerbaijan and respectively keep the same or set lower rates for those not manufactured in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Mustafa Abbasbayli, Member of the Board and Head of the Legal Committee of the Caspian European Club said, speaking about proposals submitted to President Ilham Aliyev related to reforms in various fields of economy: "Simply, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan must raise tariff rates for imported products that are already produced in Azerbaijan and respectively keep the same or set lower rates for those not manufactured in Azerbaijan".

According to M. Abbasbayli, proposals consist mainly of 3 parts. In particular, these include customs, taxation and investment climate in Azerbaijan.

"As far as the customs segment is concerned, I would like to specify several key moments of this direction. The first one is that we would like to offer tariffication. The proposals include the item on tariffication of customs charges, which suggests that the Customs Committee introduces a differentiated tariffication on imported products, in particular those produced in Azerbaijan. That means distinguishing between Azerbaijan-made products and those not produced in Azerbaijan. Therefore, it is necessary to raise tariff rates for imported products that are already produced in Azerbaijan and respectively keep the same or set lower rates for those not manufactured in Azerbaijan. In addition, we offer to update tariffication data every year. As you know, each year brings new service sectors, so we offer to update the tariffication-related information every year", the head of the Committee said.

"Another item included in our customs-related proposals is to increase tariff rates for excise products, in particular, for alcohol, cigarettes, etc. Also, we would like to group all tariff rates in the sector of IT technologies. Currently there are several different tariff rates for IT technologies in Azerbaijan, and they create certain difficulties for importers. Therefore, one of the proposals is to group them according to one rate to avoid an unfair approach to different importers. And the last but important point on customs is the possibility to reduce or even completely eliminate customs charges on feedstock since, as we know, it is the basis of domestic production", M.Abbasbayli stated.