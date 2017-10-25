State Customs Committee and Caspian European Club expand cooperation

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted a business forum of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of the Azerbaijan Republic, Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic Colonel General Aydin Aliyev chaired the business forum.

Addressing the business forum, Aydin Aliyev spoke about reforms implemented in the customs field of Azerbaijan. State Customs Committee Chairman noted that reforms which are implemented in the customs field under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, are long continued, just like in other areas. He reminded that the Head of State signed a number of decrees and orders about transparency increase in the customs field and performance imporvement of the customs bodies.

Aydin Aliyev spoke about further improvement of the “one stop-shop principle”, use of the “green corridor” and other classification systems, as well as about broad use of e-services, maintainance of documentation in electronic form, making and using of a single list in the course of certification and about increase of the transit potential. He highlighted that easy and quick trade performance is the purpose of this work. Therefore, a transparent customs control gave a momentum to the development of business environment and economic development in general.

“SCC attaches particular importance to the business-customs cooperation. Meetings are periodically held with representatives of business circles, which contributes to the determination of tasks facing us and search for their solutions”, he said. Aydin Aliyev emphasized that customs bodies will permanently stay in touch with entrepreneurs so that to continue having their problems solved in prompt and objective manner.

First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev thanked the State Customs Committee headed by Aydin Aliyev for the constructive dialogue, as well as for the prompt reaction and active participation in addressing the problems of businessmen and member companies of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Telman Aliyev reminded that the Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

“Caspian European Club is actively engaged in economic reforms introduced in Azerbaijan, in attraction of foreign investments, development of small and medium business. Besides, the Club plays an important role in establishment of international economic relations between the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions”, Telman Aliyev said.

He also added that by the end of the year Caspian European Club will hold a number of similar activities also in other sectors of economy.

Telman Aliyev noted that Caspian Energy Georgia has been representing the interests of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Energy International Media Group in Georgia since September.

He reminded that the second CEO Lunch Tbilisi would take place on October 27 and be attended by the First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Georgia Dimitry Kumsishvili and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Azerbaijan Dursun Hasanov. PASHA Bank Georgia is a sponsor of CEO Lunch Tbilisi.

“Besides, due to the resuming of the work of Caspian Energy Georgia, the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum will be held in March 2018 with the support of the government of Georgia, Azerbaijan Republic, and the Caspian European Club. Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and all members of the Government of Georgia, representing the economic and energy bloc, are expected to participate in the opening of the Forum”, Telman Aliyev concluded.

Further, the responsible individuals of the customs committee made presentations about work which is carried out in the field inspection of products and transport facilities within the framework of improvement of the “one stop-shop principle”, use of ‘green corridor’ and other classification systems, facilitation of import-export operations and customs payments, risk management in the customs field, fight against violation of law in the field of customs, full introduction of e-documents, performance of customs operations in all areas in accordance with international standards, creation of the legal framework, as well as application of IT technologies and innovative management methods.

During the business forum Aydin Aliyev was awarded the Honorary Membership Certificate of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Replies to questions of business representatives were given in the course of the two-hour business forum, problems facing entrepreneurs and proposals on their solutions were listened. Besides, a joint working committee was established in the course of the constructive dialogue held with the management team of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, which will address the requests and proposals of member companies of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Over 150 businessmen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, as well as representatives of international organizations and heads of diplomatic representations accredited in Azerbaijan attended this business forum.