SOFAZ fulfills its budget commitments for 9 months

From January to September 2025, transfers from the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) to the state budget amounted to 10.860 billion manats ($6.3 billion), a 13.3% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.

SOFAZ is scheduled to transfer 14.481 billion manats ($8.5 billion) to the budget this year.

Therefore, the payment for the first nine months has been fully fulfilled.