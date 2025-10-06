Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    SOFAZ fulfills its budget commitments for 9 months

    Business
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 13:16
    SOFAZ fulfills its budget commitments for 9 months

    From January to September 2025, transfers from the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) to the state budget amounted to 10.860 billion manats ($6.3 billion), a 13.3% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.

    SOFAZ is scheduled to transfer 14.481 billion manats ($8.5 billion) to the budget this year.

    Therefore, the payment for the first nine months has been fully fulfilled.

    SOFAZ Azerbaijan budget
    ARDNF 9 ayda büdcə öhdəliyini tam icra edib
    ГНФАР полностью исполнил бюджетные обязательства за 9 месяцев

    Latest News

    14:34

    Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals

    Individual sports
    14:32

    ING sees potential for economic growth in Azerbaijan to recover to 2.5-3% in 2026

    Finance
    14:26

    Scientists from US and Japan receive Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

    Education and science
    14:12

    Over 20,000 guests expected in Baku for WUF13 in 2026

    Infrastructure
    13:53

    Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    13:51
    Photo

    Urban planning campaign launched at ADA University under WUF13

    Infrastructure
    13:43

    The Korea Post: Azerbaijan considers advancing peace agenda its highest duty

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Nakhchivan to host Professions of Future Summit

    Social security
    13:20

    TRNC president arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed