SOFAZ, BlackRock hold Azerbaijan Infrastructure Investment Dialogue

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and BlackRock, one of the world's leading asset management companies, jointly held the Azerbaijan Infrastructure Investment Dialogue in Baku.

Report informs that the event was held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) and focused on investment opportunities in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, energy, as well as strategic transport and logistics corridors.

The dialogue brought together senior Azerbaijani officials, executives of international investment institutions, infrastructure companies and global business organizations.

The first panel, dedicated to AI and digital infrastructure, was moderated by Charles Hatami, Global Head of Financial and Strategic Investors Group at BlackRock. The panel featured Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Temasek Global Investments President Nagi Khameieh and Coravel, ACS Head Howard Bovill. Discussions focused on the application of AI, expanding data processing and storage capabilities, strengthening digital connectivity and investment opportunities in these areas, as well as public-private cooperation.

The second panel, dedicated to energy, was moderated by Eric Varvel, Partner at Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, Vision Invest Head Omar N. Al-Midani and Skyborn Renewables Head Patrick Lammers participated in the panel. The discussions covered the development of energy infrastructure, changing investment priorities, energy security and the growing role of renewable energy.

The final panel focused on strategic transport and logistics corridors. It was moderated by GIP Head Mustafa Riffat, with Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Gummatov, NEQSOL Holding Head Kirill Rubinskiy, Eldridge Industries Chairman Todd Boehly and Gatwick Airport Chief Financial Officer Jim Butler among the participants. The discussions focused on expanding investment in transport and logistics infrastructure, strengthening regional connectivity and Azerbaijan's role in connecting regional markets.

The participants in the dialogue highlighted the importance of long-term institutional capital and public-private partnerships in infrastructure development.