Simplified tax declarations in Azerbaijan can now be pre-filled

Azerbaijan has launched a pre-filing system for simplified tax declarations, Report informs, referring to the State Tax Service under the country's Economy Ministry.

The new pre-filing system enables simplified tax declarations to be automatically generated based on existing data in the tax database and then confirmed by the taxpayer. Taxpayers can easily access the service through their electronic accounts.

The pre-filling system offers several advantages for both taxpayers and tax administrators. It reduces administrative burden, saves time, improves data accuracy, and streamlines the reporting process. It also facilitates faster and more precise preparation of tax declarations, helps identify and correct errors in advance, and minimizes discrepancies and unnecessary correspondence with taxpayers.

Overall, the pre-filing system aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of tax reporting, improve tax administration, and significantly reduce the administrative load on taxpayers.

The introduction of the pre-filing service for simplified tax declarations is part of ongoing reforms in tax reporting. In the near future, the State Tax Service plans to extend the pre-filing system to other types of tax declarations as well.

The 2025 roadmap for improvements under the World Bank Group's Business Ready project-specifically its Taxation indicator-includes the transition to a pre-filled simplified tax declaration system for micro-entrepreneurs as a key component.