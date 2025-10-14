Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Simplified tax declarations in Azerbaijan can now be pre-filled

    Business
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 14:45
    Simplified tax declarations in Azerbaijan can now be pre-filled

    Azerbaijan has launched a pre-filing system for simplified tax declarations, Report informs, referring to the State Tax Service under the country's Economy Ministry.

    The new pre-filing system enables simplified tax declarations to be automatically generated based on existing data in the tax database and then confirmed by the taxpayer. Taxpayers can easily access the service through their electronic accounts.

    The pre-filling system offers several advantages for both taxpayers and tax administrators. It reduces administrative burden, saves time, improves data accuracy, and streamlines the reporting process. It also facilitates faster and more precise preparation of tax declarations, helps identify and correct errors in advance, and minimizes discrepancies and unnecessary correspondence with taxpayers.

    Overall, the pre-filing system aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of tax reporting, improve tax administration, and significantly reduce the administrative load on taxpayers.

    The introduction of the pre-filing service for simplified tax declarations is part of ongoing reforms in tax reporting. In the near future, the State Tax Service plans to extend the pre-filing system to other types of tax declarations as well.

    The 2025 roadmap for improvements under the World Bank Group's Business Ready project-specifically its Taxation indicator-includes the transition to a pre-filled simplified tax declaration system for micro-entrepreneurs as a key component.

    Azerbaijan State Tax Service simplified tax declaration pre-filing system
    Azərbaycanda sadələşdirilmiş verginin bəyannaməsini artıq öncədən doldurmaq mümkün olacaq
    ГНС запустила систему "prefiling" для деклараций по упрощенному налогу

    Latest News

    15:10
    Photo

    Neptun rig departs for Caspian Sea following modification works

    Energy
    15:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss judicial collaboration

    Foreign policy
    14:50

    Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan postponed – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    14:46

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia preparing to sign memorandum on civil defense

    Military
    14:45

    Simplified tax declarations in Azerbaijan can now be pre-filled

    Business
    14:38

    General plans developed for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly

    Infrastructure
    14:34

    Tokayev: 40 articles of constitution should be amended for parliamentary reform

    Other countries
    14:29

    SOCAR may enter Dunga field development project in Kazakhstan - EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    14:22

    Work begins on second State Program for Karabakh's reconstruction

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed