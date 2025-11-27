Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan values Jordan's principled stance in favor of peace and stability

    Business
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 11:49
    Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan values Jordan's principled stance in favor of peace and stability

    Azerbaijan highly appreciates Jordan's unwavering support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev said during the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan in Baku, according to Report.

    "For more than 30 years, Azerbaijan and Jordan have maintained relations based on friendship, mutual respect, and shared values. Azerbaijan highly values Jordan's consistent support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its principled position in favor of peace, regional stability, and adherence to international law," Babayev emphasized.

    Sahil Babayev: "Azərbaycan İordaniyanın sülh və sabitlik naminə prinsipial mövqeyini qiymətləndirir"
    Сахиль Бабаев: Азербайджан ценит принципиальную позицию Иордании в пользу мира и стабильности

