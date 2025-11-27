Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan values Jordan's principled stance in favor of peace and stability

Azerbaijan highly appreciates Jordan's unwavering support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev said during the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan in Baku, according to Report.

"For more than 30 years, Azerbaijan and Jordan have maintained relations based on friendship, mutual respect, and shared values. Azerbaijan highly values Jordan's consistent support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its principled position in favor of peace, regional stability, and adherence to international law," Babayev emphasized.