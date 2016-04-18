Residents of industrial parks in Azerbaijan exempted from customs duties

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments to the law "On Customs Tariff" discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee for Economic Policy, Enterprise and Industry, and recommended to the plenary session of the parliament.

Report informs, under the proposed amendments, all kinds of goods imported for the implementation of relevant activities of the resident of the industrial park, created by the decision of executive authorities are exempt from customs duties since May 1, 2016 for a period of 5 years.

Notably, the bill to amend the law "On customs tariffs" designed to enforce Article 4.2 of the Presidential decree dated June 3, 2015 on the establishment of the industrial park of Garadagh.

Residents of industrial parks in Azerbaijan wre exempted from customs duties.