Ramiz Hasanov: 46% of standards fund adapted to European standards

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Made in Azerbaijan brand was registered as a trademark and is protected in other countries.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, Ramiz Hasanov said at the Caspian European Club (CEC) event.

He also said that there are more than 20 international, including European standards, in the national fund of Azerbaijan: “At the same time, there are about 1,000 national standards, 46% of standards fund is adapted to European standards”.