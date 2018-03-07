 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ramiz Hasanov: 46% of standards fund adapted to European standards

    © Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Made in Azerbaijan brand was registered as a trademark and is protected in other countries.

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, Ramiz Hasanov said at the Caspian European Club (CEC) event.

    He also said that there are more than 20 international, including European standards, in the national fund of Azerbaijan: “At the same time, there are about 1,000 national standards, 46% of standards fund is adapted to European standards”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi