Ralf Horlemann: Germany looks forward to greater involvement in Azerbaijan's energy sector

Germany is determined to pursue opportunities to expand cooperation with its Azerbaijani partners, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

The ambassador noted that significant progress in cooperation between the countries has been observed in recent months, moving in a very positive and appropriate direction.

"A year and a half ago, a large business delegation led by Michael Harms from the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, comprising nearly 50 companies, visited here. They came not only for business, but also to explore opportunities and gain an understanding of the situation. I see three key trends underlying this development. First and foremost, the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which gives the region hope not only for peace but also for greater stability and economic development. This is a very important and powerful signal. The second factor is the newly dynamic relationship between the EU and Azerbaijan in recent months, facilitated by numerous visits from Brussels to Baku and back," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that this is a good sign that Azerbaijan's largest trade and investment partner, the EU, is firmly committed to being active in the region.

"Finally, the third trend, which was particularly evident during President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit to Azerbaijan in April of this year, is that German-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations have received new impetus. A roadmap outlining promising areas of cooperation was recently signed, and in recent months we have also seen concrete activity from German companies: for example, in the gas sector – the agreement between SEFE and SOCAR, or the interest of the major German truck and bus manufacturer MAN, which is considering producing or assembling electric buses in Azerbaijan. We also look forward to greater participation in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy. We have all been talking about potential for many years, and I believe the time has come to turn this potential into reality. And German business, with the support of the German government, is ready for this," the diplomat stated.

According to him, the German government supports German exporters and investors in various ways.

"This is the German government's most important tool for developing bilateral business cooperation. To sum it up, I see enormous potential here. I see positive momentum. And we, as the German government, just a few weeks ago held a high-level working group meeting here with the participation of the German and Azerbaijani ministries of economics. Numerous aspects and prospects for our future cooperation were discussed there, and we are determined to exploit these opportunities together with our Azerbaijani partners," he added.