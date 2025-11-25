Qatar ready to provide comprehensive support to Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

The Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) has expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive support to Azerbaijani and Qatari entrepreneurs to increase mutual investment and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, said at the first meeting of the Joint Azerbaijan-Qatar Business Council in Doha, Report informs referring to Qatari media.

He noted that the Chamber intends to facilitate communication between the business communities of the two countries and encourage joint initiatives and projects that benefit the economies of Azerbaijan and Qatar.

He said that the business council meeting is evidence of the parties' shared commitment to strengthening economic ties and opening up broader horizons for cooperation in various commercial and investment sectors.

He emphasized that relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan have been developing significantly in recent years, and the Business Council serves not only as a platform for consultations but also as an effective bridge between the business communities of the two countries, enabling companies to exchange experiences, explore promising opportunities, and build strategic partnerships for the benefit of the private sector and overall economic development.

Al Kuwari expressed confidence that the Council's work will facilitate mutual investment flows, strengthen bilateral trade, and create a more attractive environment for investors in both countries. He identified agriculture, energy, logistics, tourism, technology, the food industry, and other sectors as priority areas, emphasizing the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry's commitment to providing comprehensive support to entrepreneurs from both sides and stimulating joint projects.