    Private companies of Azerbaijan increase non-oil exports by more than 50%

    Business
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 10:37
    Private companies in Azerbaijan have increased exports of non-oil products by more than 50%.

    In January–November 2025, the largest exporter of non-oil products among private companies in Azerbaijan was Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited LLC.

    According to Report, which refers to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan, the company's exports during the specified period amounted to $112 million (an increase of 3.38 times year-on-year, or $78.9 million).

    During the reporting period, 10 private companies in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exported goods worth $528.6 million, which is 58.55% or $195.2 million higher than the same indicator in 2024 ($333.4 million).

    Top 10 largest Azerbaijani non-oil exporting companies:

    Company

    Difference in %

    Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC

    112

    33.1

    238.37%

    Prime Cotton LLC

    99.5

    90.8

    9.58%

    Azerbaijan Sugar Production Association LLC

    56.9

    37.7

    50.93%

    Baku Steel Company LLC

    53.7

    56.8

    -5.46%

    Export Stream LLC

    40.2

    22.8

    76.32%

    STP Аluminium LLC

    39.5

    7

    464.29%

    TABATERRA JSC

    39.3

    30.8

    27.60%

    UYTROP LLC

    29.5

    0

    -

    KHAN-EL LLC

    29.1

    28.4

    2.46%

    P-AQRO LLC

    28.9

    26

    11.15%
    Azərbaycanın özəl şirkətləri qeyri-neft məhsullarının ixracını 50 %-dən çox artırıb
    Частные компании Азербайджана увеличили экспорт ненефтяной продукции более чем на 50%

