Private companies of Azerbaijan increase non-oil exports by more than 50%

Private companies in Azerbaijan have increased exports of non-oil products by more than 50%.

In January–November 2025, the largest exporter of non-oil products among private companies in Azerbaijan was Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited LLC.

According to Report, which refers to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan, the company's exports during the specified period amounted to $112 million (an increase of 3.38 times year-on-year, or $78.9 million).

During the reporting period, 10 private companies in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exported goods worth $528.6 million, which is 58.55% or $195.2 million higher than the same indicator in 2024 ($333.4 million).

Top 10 largest Azerbaijani non-oil exporting companies: