Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Price policy shaped by economic and social factors, says SOCAR official

    Business
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 15:32
    Price policy shaped by economic and social factors, says SOCAR official

    In a regulated economic environment, both economic and social factors influence pricing policy, said Tabriz Ammayev, Deputy Director for Strategy and Sustainability at SOCAR's Azerigaz Production Union, said during a panel discussion on "Regulation of Natural Monopolies: Competition and Public Interest" at the 2nd National Competition Forum in Baku, according to Report.

    "Tariffs do not always fully reflect market realities. During the transition to a liberal economy, a flexible pricing policy is introduced, which requires an adaptation period for business entities long accustomed to stable tariffs," Ammayev stated.

    He added that one of the main challenges facing natural monopolies is balancing social obligations with public interest:

    "Social obligations can increase the actual costs for economic entities and limit investment opportunities. However, we do not view these obligations as expenses - they are a vital link in building public trust and safeguarding public interest."

    2nd National Competition Forum Tabriz Ammayev pricing policy economic and social factors
    "Azəriqaz" rəsmisi: "Tariflər hər zaman bazar reallığını tam əks etdirmir"
    Представитель "Азеригаз": Тарифы не всегда в полной мере отражают реалии рынка

    Latest News

    16:19

    Minister: There is great potential for Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Business
    16:17

    President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    AICT: Digital market requires new tools to protect competition

    ICT
    16:02

    Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to strengthening cooperation within OTS

    Foreign policy
    16:01
    Photo

    Several villages between Donetsk, Luhansk turn into gray zone amid heavy fighting

    Other countries
    15:44

    Proposals on flour enrichment submitted to Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency

    Health
    15:33

    Omuraliev confident of strengthening co-op in OTS under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    15:32

    Price policy shaped by economic and social factors, says SOCAR official

    Business
    15:30

    Baku Initiative Group: Azerbaijan is global platform for anti-colonial voices

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed