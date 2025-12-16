President: Azerbaijan fully guarantees trade unions' right to independent activity within legislative framework
Business
- 16 December, 2025
- 11:52
"The Azerbaijani state fully guarantees the right of trade unions to independent and free activity within the legislative framework and has created broad opportunities for their unhindered operation," President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Particular attention should be paid to deepening effective cooperation between sectoral trade unions and social partners, fostering an environment of mutual trust, and enhancing collective responsibility," the head of state added.
Latest News
13:29
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperationBusiness
13:21
ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection effortsForeign policy
13:09
Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in PakistanEnergy
13:09
People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative saysDomestic policy
13:02
Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with RussiaRegion
12:49
Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military securityMilli Majlis
12:45
Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with RwandaMilli Majlis
12:39
Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronautsMilli Majlis
12:37