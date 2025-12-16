Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    President: Azerbaijan fully guarantees trade unions' right to independent activity within legislative framework

    Business
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 11:52
    President: Azerbaijan fully guarantees trade unions' right to independent activity within legislative framework

    "The Azerbaijani state fully guarantees the right of trade unions to independent and free activity within the legislative framework and has created broad opportunities for their unhindered operation," President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Particular attention should be paid to deepening effective cooperation between sectoral trade unions and social partners, fostering an environment of mutual trust, and enhancing collective responsibility," the head of state added.

    Ilham Aliyev trade unions message
    İlham Əliyev: "Azərbaycan həmkarlar ittifaqlarının azad fəaliyyəti üçün geniş imkanlar yaradıb"
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан создал широкие возможности для свободной деятельности профсоюзов

    Latest News

    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    12:37

    Azerbaijan increases oil product exports by almost 30%

    Energy
    All News Feed