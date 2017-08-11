 Top
    Positive balance of Azerbaijani foreign trade turnover made $ 1.8 bln

    Foreign trade turnover amounted to $ 10,522 bln during 7 months

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2017 foreign trade turnover amounted to $ 10,522 bln.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), in comparison with the same period of 2016 the foreign trade turnover decreased by 6,9%.

    During the reporting period imports decreased by 6% in annual comparison and made $ 6,152 bln.

    Exports decreased by 8,2% and amounted to $ 4,37 bln.

    Finally, trade surplus amounted to $ 1,783 bln, which is 0.3% less in an annual rate.

