Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Poland Janusz Pehochinsky will visit Azerbaijan in May.

Report was told in the Polish Embassy to Azerbaijan, the visit will take place in the second half of May.

J. Pehochinsky will attend the exhibition of agricultural industry in Azerbaijan, which will be held on May 21-25 and meet with a number of ministers, said the Embassy.