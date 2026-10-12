PM: Cambodia and Azerbaijan seek to deepen bilateral cooperation

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Cambodia and Azerbaijan are committed to deepening cooperation and leveraging their complementary strengths to develop bilateral ties, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, Report informs.

Hun Manet noted that the event was taking place amid rapid global transformation, which is affecting supply chains and shaping investment strategies.

"Cambodia and Azerbaijan demonstrate an unwavering commitment to developing cooperation and leveraging their mutual advantages to strengthen bilateral ties. The participation of business communities from both countries reflects the private sector's strong interest in expanding trade and economic partnerships and deepening investment cooperation," the prime minister emphasized.