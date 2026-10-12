Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    PM: Cambodia and Azerbaijan seek to deepen bilateral cooperation

    Business
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:18
    PM: Cambodia and Azerbaijan seek to deepen bilateral cooperation

    Cambodia and Azerbaijan are committed to deepening cooperation and leveraging their complementary strengths to develop bilateral ties, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, Report informs.

    Hun Manet noted that the event was taking place amid rapid global transformation, which is affecting supply chains and shaping investment strategies.

    "Cambodia and Azerbaijan demonstrate an unwavering commitment to developing cooperation and leveraging their mutual advantages to strengthen bilateral ties. The participation of business communities from both countries reflects the private sector's strong interest in expanding trade and economic partnerships and deepening investment cooperation," the prime minister emphasized.

    Hun Manet Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Hun Manet: "Azərbaycanla qarşılıqlı fəaliyyəti dərinləşdirməyi hədəfləyirik"
    Премьер-министр: Камбоджа и Азербайджан намерены развивать отношения на основе взаимодополняющих преимуществ
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed