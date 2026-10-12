PM: Azerbaijan and Cambodia aim to build a thriving business ecosystem
- 12 October, 2026
- 16:22
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Combining the complementary economic strengths of Azerbaijan and Cambodia will create opportunities to build a thriving and dynamic business ecosystem, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said, at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, Report informs.
"Azerbaijan has demonstrated significant achievements in the energy sector, petrochemicals, renewable energy, agricultural technology, logistics and digital infrastructure. Cambodia, in turn, has a rapidly growing manufacturing sector, a dynamic agricultural industry, a young and adaptable workforce, increasing clean energy potential and preferential access to regional markets.
"By combining these comparative advantages, we can build a vibrant ecosystem in which businesses from both countries can grow and prosper together," Hun Manet emphasized.