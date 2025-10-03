Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    PASHA Holding calls for stronger public oversight of market competition

    Business
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 13:18
    PASHA Holding calls for stronger public oversight of market competition

    A pressing need has emerged in Azerbaijan to strengthen public oversight as a means of effectively countering unfair market competition, Dayanat Sadullayev, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding for Business Support, said during a panel discussion at the 2nd National Competition Forum, as quoted by Report.

    "Many companies exploit existing legal loopholes, creating conditions for unfair competition. In this situation, an active civic stance must become a fundamental factor in improving the health of the market," Sadullayev stressed.

    The PASHA Holding executive emphasized that Azerbaijani citizens should not act only as consumers, but also as responsible participants in shaping fair and sustainable market relations.

    He noted that addressing the issue requires a comprehensive approach and close coordination between the state and society:

    "The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, along with other relevant agencies, plays a decisive role in eliminating unfair competition. At the same time, disparities in rental payments, social benefits, and market services distort the competitive environment. This is especially evident in the trade and services sectors," he explained.

    Sadullayev also touched on the sensitive issue of the privileged position of state-owned enterprises. He pointed out that their reliance on government support exerts psychological pressure on other market participants.

    Dayanat Sadullayev PASHA Holding 2nd National Competition Forum
    "PASHA Holding"in rəsmisi: "Ticarət və xidmət sektorunda rəqabət mühiti daha çox təhrif olunur"
    В PASHA Holding призвали к усилению гражданского надзора за рыночной конкуренцией

    Latest News

    14:47

    Work underway to improve Azerbaijan's public procurement law

    Business
    14:46

    Agency: Public purchases in Azerbaijan now cost less without quality loss

    Business
    14:35

    Russia plans talks with Azerbaijan on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    14:32

    Several Azerbaijani villages included in Touristic Village concept

    Tourism
    14:14

    Agrotourism development underway in Sym village of Astara district

    Tourism
    14:08

    Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg ascends the throne

    Other countries
    14:03

    Head of TAP AG: Work on Stage 1 of TAP's capacity expansion nearing completion

    Energy
    13:54

    Bayraktar begins local drone production in Azerbaijan

    Business
    13:53

    Israeli ambassador takes part in Walk to Talk march

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed