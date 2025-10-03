PASHA Holding calls for stronger public oversight of market competition

A pressing need has emerged in Azerbaijan to strengthen public oversight as a means of effectively countering unfair market competition, Dayanat Sadullayev, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding for Business Support, said during a panel discussion at the 2nd National Competition Forum, as quoted by Report.

"Many companies exploit existing legal loopholes, creating conditions for unfair competition. In this situation, an active civic stance must become a fundamental factor in improving the health of the market," Sadullayev stressed.

The PASHA Holding executive emphasized that Azerbaijani citizens should not act only as consumers, but also as responsible participants in shaping fair and sustainable market relations.

He noted that addressing the issue requires a comprehensive approach and close coordination between the state and society:

"The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, along with other relevant agencies, plays a decisive role in eliminating unfair competition. At the same time, disparities in rental payments, social benefits, and market services distort the competitive environment. This is especially evident in the trade and services sectors," he explained.

Sadullayev also touched on the sensitive issue of the privileged position of state-owned enterprises. He pointed out that their reliance on government support exerts psychological pressure on other market participants.