Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:48
    Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040

    Halal small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could become key drivers of the green transition by 2040, Muhammad Abubakar, Chair of the Halal Supply Chain Committee at Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority, stated during a panel discussion on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum, Report informs.

    Abubakar emphasized that halal SMEs serve as guardians of sustainability, ethical values, and long-term principles for future generations: "SMEs account for 90% of the global halal business, create 70% of jobs, and are responsible for 50% of emissions. This places them at the heart of ethical trade and climate diplomacy."

    Abubakar noted that the main challenge for halal SMEs is to keep pace with the green transition: "Otherwise, they risk facing new trade barriers, high carbon costs, and exclusion from international markets."

    He also introduced a new Triple Alignment Model for member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based on Quranic ethical principles, such as trust and justice.

    "At the core of the model is the concept of the ‘green halal enterprise,' which combines zero-waste supply chains and circular economy principles to foster a more ethical and environmentally sustainable business environment," he stressed.

    Pakistan 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB) SMEs green transition
    Pakistan rəsmisi: "Halal KOB-lar 2040-cı ilə qədər "yaşıl keçid"in liderinə çevrilə bilər"
    Абу Бакер: Халяльный бизнес станет драйвером "зеленого перехода" к 2040 году

    Latest News

    14:00

    Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027

    Foreign policy
    13:53

    Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreement

    Domestic policy
    13:49

    Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protest

    Other countries
    13:48

    Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040

    Business
    13:45

    OTS stepping up efforts to obtain observer status in UN, OIC

    Foreign policy
    13:40

    OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    OTS countries confirm support for development of Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    13:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

    Foreign policy
    13:34

    Turkic states to sign MoU on urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed