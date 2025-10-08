Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040

Halal small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could become key drivers of the green transition by 2040, Muhammad Abubakar, Chair of the Halal Supply Chain Committee at Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority, stated during a panel discussion on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum, Report informs.

Abubakar emphasized that halal SMEs serve as guardians of sustainability, ethical values, and long-term principles for future generations: "SMEs account for 90% of the global halal business, create 70% of jobs, and are responsible for 50% of emissions. This places them at the heart of ethical trade and climate diplomacy."

Abubakar noted that the main challenge for halal SMEs is to keep pace with the green transition: "Otherwise, they risk facing new trade barriers, high carbon costs, and exclusion from international markets."

He also introduced a new Triple Alignment Model for member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based on Quranic ethical principles, such as trust and justice.

"At the core of the model is the concept of the ‘green halal enterprise,' which combines zero-waste supply chains and circular economy principles to foster a more ethical and environmentally sustainable business environment," he stressed.