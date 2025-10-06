Pakistan gets approval to begin meat exports to Azerbaijan

Pakistan has received official approval to export meat to Azerbaijan after meeting food safety standards, Report informs referring to Bloom Pakistan.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has announced that Pakistan has officially received approval to export meat to Azerbaijan. This development follows the Animal Quarantine Department"s successful compliance with Azerbaijan"s veterinary and food safety standards.

Following this milestone, TDAP held a meeting with meat exporters and relevant organizations to discuss strategies for expanding into the Azerbaijani market.

As part of its efforts, TDAP will send a delegation of Pakistani meat exporters to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in November 2025. Moreover, leading Azerbaijani importers are being invited to participate in the upcoming Exhibition in Pakistan to strengthen direct trade and business connections.

TDAP official Ather Hussain Khokhar said this success highlights the superior quality of Pakistani meat and the country"s strong international reputation as a trusted halal producer.