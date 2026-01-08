Rovshan Najaf: 3 green corridors can provide transmission of up to 10 GW of electricity

Azerbaijan is actively developing three major green energy corridors: the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe, and Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe, reads an article by Rovshan Najaf, president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), published on the World Economic Forum website, Report informs.

"In 2022, the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement on Green Energy Development and Transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary in Bucharest marked a significant step towards opening a green energy corridor to Europe.

Collectively, the three green energy corridors can potentially to carry up to 10 GW of renewable electricity, reinforcing Azerbaijan as a future hub for cross-border clean energy transmission.

National transition strategies can generate regional decarbonization benefits beyond domestic borders. Given its strategic geography, existing transmission links and established energy partnerships, Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between the Caspian region and potentially Central Asia and Europe," reads the article.

"We are at a juncture in the global energy landscape. With a global race towards a low-carbon future, the energy transition has become an environmental necessity and an economic transformation and traditional energy producers must be involved – their infrastructure, expertise and investment capacity essential for global energy security.

Azerbaijan has followed this logic – demonstrating how a hydrocarbon-producing economy can pursue decarbonization while safeguarding energy security – by scaling renewable electricity generation, modernizing transmission networks and integrating "green reconstruction" nationwide," Rovhsan Najaf noted.

"Amid global economic shifts and geopolitical uncertainty, energy security and climate resilience have become priorities for Azerbaijan, shaping a transition approach that integrates renewables without undermining system reliability or economic stability.

The country has embedded the goal of a "clean environment and green growth" into its Azerbaijan 2030 strategy, emphasizing renewable energy development. Its Energy Efficiency Fund supports initiatives that reduce environmental impact and improve sector efficiency, offering loans, grants and subsidies.

While continuing to leverage its hydrocarbon sector, Azerbaijan has pursued a parallel path of renewable development.

As a net electricity exporter since 2007, the country has further strengthened its energy security by modernizing generation facilities and reinforcing the transmission network. By 2023, power generation reached 29.3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), a 25.5% increase over the past decade," he wrote. "According to the 2016 Strategic Roadmap, the government plans to diversify the energy mix and increase renewable energy generation. The technical potential of Azerbaijan's onshore renewable energy sources is 135 gigawatts (GW) and its offshore potential is 157 GW.

In this connection, the country aims to increase the share of renewables in the power generation to almost 40% by 2030.

Over the past five years, Azerbaijan has made tangible progress in renewable energy deployment:

Garadagh Solar Power Plant (230 megawatt (MW)): Largest solar facility in the Caspian region, inaugurated in 2023.

Karabakh and East Zangazur hydropower: 32 plants commissioned with 270 MW capacity; planned expansion to 500 MW.

Khizi-Absheron wind farm (240 MW): Under development by ACWA Power and SOCAR, reaching full capacity by late 2025.

Bilasuvar (445 MW) and Neftchala (315 MW) solar projects: Financially closed at COP29, projected to generate over 1.7 billion kWh/year.

Shafag solar power plant (240 MW): First industrial-scale solar project in liberated territories; expected annual output of 500 million kWh.

According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, electricity production from hydropower plants has increased 2.8 times, while solar energy generation has grown by an impressive 12.6 times over the past five years."

"The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is pursuing a forward-looking strategy that integrates energy security, transition initiatives, digitalization and innovation.

And there is notable progress advancing digital transformation, strengthening data-driven decision-making, optimizing operations and enhancing efficiency across company activities:

Petkim Petrochemical Complex: Recognized as a "Factory of the Future" by the World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse Network for Industry 4.0 adoption.

STAR Refinery: The first global oil refinery in the Global Lighthouse network, demonstrating operational efficiency and sustainability.

SOCAR Carbamide Plant: AI-assisted production optimization (2024–2025) reduced gas, electricity and water use, generating $13 million in added value," he wrote.

"The global energy transition is an environmental imperative and a geopolitical and economic shift. It is not a simple move away from hydrocarbons but a phase in which existing producers and infrastructure remain essential.

Azerbaijan's recent actions reflect this reality. By expanding renewable generation, integrating green reconstruction nationwide and developing new cross-border energy corridors, the country is aligning its domestic transition with broader regional energy market shifts.

SOCAR's decarbonization commitments, renewable investments and role in enabling infrastructure reinforce this direction.

Its evolution from a traditional oil and gas producer into an integrated energy company illustrates how established players can advance energy security and climate objectives, offering a pragmatic transition model for other energy-producing countries navigating similar pressures," reads the article.