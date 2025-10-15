Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Over 65M manats of private investments in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    • 15 October, 2025
    • 16:05
    To date, private investors have put over 65 million manats in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, and all of these funds are being used to create new jobs in Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, the special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said at the panel discussion "Promoting an Inclusive, Green, and Sustainable Future for Karabakh" at the 3rd National Urban Development Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

    Yusubov emphasized that the implementation of these projects is already yielding tangible results: "As a result, approximately 3,000 new jobs have already been created, and this figure is expected to reach 7,000 in the coming months."

    He noted that the government has made significant efforts to launch industrial facilities in the region.

    "The brick and reinforced concrete factories have already opened, and dozens of new industrial enterprises are planned to be commissioned in the coming days," Yusubov added.

    Elçin Yusubov: "Xankəndi, Ağdərə və Xocalıya 65 milyon manatdan çox özəl investisiya yatırılıb"
    Эльчин Юсубов: В Ханкенди, Агдере и Ходжалы вложено более 65 млн манатов частных инвестиций

