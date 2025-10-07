Official: Azerbaijan attracted $344B in investment over two decades

Azerbaijan has made significant progress in diversifying its economic model, Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Between 2004 and 2024, the country attracted over $344 billion in total investment, of which approximately $213 billion was directed toward the non-oil sector, Aliyev stated.

"These reforms and Azerbaijan's integration into the global economy have created broad and favorable opportunities for leading international companies," he added.

The deputy minister also highlighted the recent 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, during which documents were signed for projects worth over $10 billion.

"This is a clear indication of the trust foreign investors place in Azerbaijan, as well as the stability and security that define our business environment," Aliyev emphasized.