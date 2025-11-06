Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Business
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 12:27
    Number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan grows 9% this year

    As of November 1 of this year, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 4.8% compared to the beginning of the year to 845,400, Report informs referring to the State Tax Service.

    Over the ten months, the number of active VAT payers increased by 9% to 57,600, and the number of active business entities increased by 5.7% to 229,800.

    Azərbaycanda aktiv ƏDV ödəyicilərinin sayı bu il 9 % artıb
    В Азербайджане число активных плательщиков НДС выросло в этом году на 9%

