Nearly 9% of Azerbaijani enterprises operate in construction sector

The construction sector plays a vital role in Azerbaijan's economy and is a key driver of growth in the non-oil and gas industries, stated Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), Report informs.

Musayev shared this insight during the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (Baku Build–2025) and the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – Rebuild Karabakh held in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan's economy continues to demonstrate steady growth: "In January–September 2025, the country generated 95 billion manats (just under $55.9 billion) in gross domestic product (GDP), which is 1.3% more than the same period last year. The non-oil sector grew by 2.9%, reflecting the tangible results of joint efforts between the public and private sectors. The construction sector accounted for 6.8% of total GDP. More than 19,000 registered enterprises-approximately 8.7%-are active in the construction sector. This sector's contribution to economic growth is driven by increased investment in both public infrastructure projects and private construction initiatives."

Musayev added that the Great Return Program to the liberated territories is already being implemented in practice: "In just the past two years, hundreds of infrastructure projects have been completed in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, including airports, highways, railways, and energy centers. Favorable conditions have been created for employment and entrepreneurship, with plans to open tens of thousands of new jobs. The declaration of Karabakh as a green zone and the implementation of projects involving alternative and renewable energy sources further strengthen confidence in Azerbaijan's future as a green energy exporter. Today, international investors have committed over $2 billion to green energy projects."