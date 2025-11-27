Nakhchivan to host 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Regional Economic Forum
Business
- 27 November, 2025
- 11:30
The 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Regional Economic Forum will be held in Nakhchivan on December 3, Report informs.
The forum is being organized by the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA).
The event will bring together representatives of the public and private sectors of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Turkish provinces of Kars, Igdir, and Ardahan.
Presentations and B2B meetings are planned for the forum.
Latest News
13:33
Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in AmmanBusiness
13:11
Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary electionsForeign policy
13:10
CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treatyRegion
13:09
Jordan ready to begin entering regional markets through Azerbaijan with pharmaceutical productsBusiness
13:07
Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to AmmanTourism
12:58
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of AZWOOL mineral rock wool plantDomestic policy
12:52
Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital developmentForeign policy
12:49
Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projectsBusiness
12:47
Photo