Nakhchivan to host 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Regional Economic Forum

The 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Regional Economic Forum will be held in Nakhchivan on December 3, Report informs.

The forum is being organized by the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA).

The event will bring together representatives of the public and private sectors of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Turkish provinces of Kars, Igdir, and Ardahan.

Presentations and B2B meetings are planned for the forum.