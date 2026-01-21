Nakhchivan's foreign trade turnover grows in 2025

In 2025, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic carried out foreign trade operations worth $130.1 million, representing a 3.7% increase compared with 2024, the Nakhchivan Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

According to the data, exports accounted for $13.6 million of the total trade turnover, while imports amounted to $116.5 million, reflecting an imbalance in external trade flows during the year.

Over the past year, exports from Nakhchivan declined by 28.4%, whereas imports increased by 1.4%, resulting in a negative foreign trade balance of $102.9 million, which was nevertheless 1.3% lower than in the previous year.

For comparison, Azerbaijan as a whole conducted foreign trade operations worth $49.423 billion in 2025, up 3.8% year-on-year, with exports totaling $25.04 billion and imports reaching $24.38 billion.

As a result, the country recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $663 million, although this surplus was 8.3 times lower than the level recorded a year earlier.