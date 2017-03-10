 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ministry of Taxes establishes a new department

    It will ensure more convenient service to taxpayers

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to order of the Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov, a new department was established in the ministry. 

    Report informs, Natig Shirinov, Director of Tax Risk Analysis and Control Department told today's tax conference "Together towards Transparency".

    The newly created department will be engaged in the coordination and management.

    According to him, Coordination and Management Department will ensure more convenient service to taxpayers. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi