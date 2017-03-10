Ministry of Taxes establishes a new department

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to order of the Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov, a new department was established in the ministry.

Report informs, Natig Shirinov, Director of Tax Risk Analysis and Control Department told today's tax conference "Together towards Transparency".

The newly created department will be engaged in the coordination and management.

According to him, Coordination and Management Department will ensure more convenient service to taxpayers.