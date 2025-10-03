Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Minister: There is great potential for Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Business
    03 October, 2025
    • 16:19
    Minister: There is great potential for Uzbek companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Uzbek companies have significant opportunities to operate in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including Aghdam and the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks, as well as the Alat Free Economic Zone, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in an interview with the international magazine Bright Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    The minister highlighted the role of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund and the Turkic Council in deepening economic ties between the two countries. He discussed ongoing steps and future prospects for joint projects and expanding cooperation between business circles.

    Jabbarov emphasized Azerbaijan's strategic potential in transport and logistics within the "green energy bridge" initiative that stretches from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan. He spoke about collaboration opportunities in transit and logistics amid the expansion of the Middle Corridor, the role of the Baku International Sea Trade Port in this corridor, joint investment initiatives, exchange of experience and innovation, and deepening cooperation in digitalization.

    The Azerbaijani official shared views on priority areas for bilateral economic cooperation: "Azerbaijan pays special attention to expanding economic relations with Uzbekistan and shows great interest in cooperation in transportation, industrial cooperation, energy, textiles, mining, chemical industry, and electrical equipment. Today, the two countries collaborate in many fields, including transport and culture, implementing numerous joint projects."

    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Özbəkistan şirkətləri üçün işğaldan azad edilmiş ərazilərdə böyük potensial var"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Для узбекских компаний есть большой потенциал на освобожденных территориях

