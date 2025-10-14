Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Minister: Positive trend in growth of transit traffic between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Business
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 12:52
    Minister: Positive trend in growth of transit traffic between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    In the context of transport cooperation, there is positive momentum in the growth of transit traffic between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the 21st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Economic Cooperation, held in Baku, Report informs.

    "We are ready to deepen cooperation in developing the Middle Corridor and to exploit new opportunities, including the prospects for opening the Zangazur Corridor," the minister stated.

    Shahbazov also noted the positive dynamics of cooperation in other areas, including humanitarian affairs.

    "The Intergovernmental Commission plays a key role in coordinating the activities of relevant government agencies in our countries. The regular nature of our Intergovernmental Commission meetings gives additional impetus to cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I am confident that today's meeting will be another important step towards expanding our mutually beneficial partnership," the minister added.

    In his opinion, the comprehensive program serves as a guideline for deepening practical cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, transport, information and communications technology, agriculture, and humanitarian cooperation.

    Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are fraternal and allied states, linked by a shared history, culture, and strategic vision for the future.

    "Thanks to the political will and wise leadership of our leaders – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – our cooperation is demonstrating progressive development in all areas. I would especially like to emphasize the significance of the Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Relations and Deepening Mutual Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Cooperation for 2022–2026, signed by our heads of state," the minister said.

    Middle Corridor Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC)
    Nazir: "Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan arasında tranzit daşımaların artımı sahəsində müsbət dinamika var"
    Министр: В сфере роста транзитных перевозок между Азербайджаном и Казахстаном есть положительная динамика

