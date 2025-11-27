Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Minister: Government agencies of Azerbaijan, Jordan to create necessary mechanisms to expand cooperation

    Business
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 14:13
    Minister: Government agencies of Azerbaijan, Jordan to create necessary mechanisms to expand cooperation

    The government agencies of Azerbaijan and Jordan will create the necessary mechanisms to expand cooperation, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said at a press conference following the fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that during the meeting, Azerbaijan and Jordan discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the countries.

    "During our discussions, we also identified our next steps. We outlined further steps in a wide range of areas - investment, economic cooperation, tourism, transportation, air transport, transit, and humanitarian ties," the minister said.

    Babayev emphasized that the discussions focused on the further development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan, and that additional steps must be taken to deepen high-level political ties and expand political dialogue between the countries.

    "Following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, a protocol was signed on further steps for our cooperation, along with an action plan. Within this framework, in the coming period, our government agencies will create the necessary mechanisms to expand cooperation, as well as to foster more open contacts between the business communities of the two countries," the minister added.

