    Business
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 21:43
    Minister: Azerbaijan's digital products have broad export potential to Egypt

    Azerbaijan's digital products hold wide opportunities for export to Egypt, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    The minister noted that during his working trip to Egypt, he took part in a business forum in Cairo with the participation of companies from both countries.

    "Speaking at the forum, we expressed confidence that such events will create new opportunities for expanding economic relations between the two countries. We provided information about the benefits and incentives offered to IT companies in Azerbaijan's high‑tech parks. We emphasized that our country's digital products have broad potential for export to Egypt," Nabiyev stressed.

