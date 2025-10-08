Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Mikayil Jabbarov participates in Oman-Azerbaijan Business Roundtable

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 18:04
    Mikayil Jabbarov participates in Oman-Azerbaijan Business Roundtable

    As part of the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's visit to Oman, the Oman-Azerbaijan Business Roundtable was held, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, together with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman, and our colleagues, we participated in the Oman–Azerbaijan Business Roundtable, where we exchanged views on enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral economic cooperation.

    Strengthening business ties through prospective projects that serve mutual interests, support economic diversification, and foster regional partnerships was identified as one of the key priorities of joint engagement.

    In this context, we emphasized the importance of establishing joint representation on high-potential development and investment platforms, creating the Azerbaijan–Oman Working Group on Investments, promoting solutions that accelerate the green energy transition, organizing experience exchange based on the ‘SME Houses' model, and supporting joint initiatives in digital transformation," Jabbarov wrote on X.

    Oman-Azərbaycan İşgüzar Dəyirmi Masası keçirilib
    Азербайджан и Оман создадут рабочую группу по инвестициям

