    Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission begins in Baku

    Business
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 11:53
    Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission begins in Baku

    The 21st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Economic Cooperation has begun in Baku.

    According to Report, the co-chair of the commission from the Azerbaijani side is Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, and from the Kazakh side is Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.

    According to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan from January to August 2025 amounted to $547.578 million, which is 3.18 times higher than the same period last year.

    The main exports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan include wheat – $121.536 million, and oil and petroleum products – $38.212 million

    Currently, about 1,500 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Kazakhstan, while around 150 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan.

    According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, from 2005 to 2024, Azerbaijan invested USD 420.8 million in Kazakhstan, while Kazakhstan invested $156.1 million in the Azerbaijani economy.

    Bakıda Azərbaycan-Qazaxıstan Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının iclası başlayıb
    В Баку начало работу заседание межправкомиссии между Азербайджаном и Казахстаном

