Made in Azerbaijan brand logo presented in Baku

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Exporters Club of Azerbaijan has today held its first meeting in 2018 and presented the Made in Azerbaijan brand logo.

Report informs, the event was attended by about 100 businessmen operating in different areas of economy.

Deputy minister of economy Sahil Babayev said that promotion of competitive and export-oriented local products under the brand of Made in Azerbaijan is an important for strengthening the positions of local companies in internal and external market: "Measures are taken for creation and development of national brands and their promotion in wider geography.”

The logo was prepared by Abbas Fatullayev, representative of Leo Burnett company. The logo embodies rich nature, natural resources, modernity, crafts attributes and high level cultural level of Azerbaijan.