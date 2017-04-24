Listed products become more expensive in March

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March, the sharpest increase in monthly price of food products in the consumption basket recorded in tangerine (30,5%).

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), average price of 1 kg of tangerine 2.25 AZN, including local product - 2.22 AZN, while imports made 2.28 AZN. Chicken meat included in top ten among meat products.

In March, only price of herbs (91%) and onions (101%) decreased.

List of food products that become more expensive in March: