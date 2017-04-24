 Top
    Close photo mode

    Listed products become more expensive in March

    The sharpest increase was recorded in tangerine's price

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March, the sharpest increase in monthly price of food products in the consumption basket recorded in tangerine (30,5%).

    Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), average price of 1 kg of tangerine 2.25 AZN, including local product - 2.22 AZN, while imports made 2.28 AZN. Chicken meat included in top ten among meat products.

    In March, only price of herbs (91%) and onions (101%) decreased.

    List of food products that become more expensive in March:

    DescriptionCompared to previous month, %
    Tangerine130,5
    Banana115,3
    Quince114,6
    Sweet pepper112,8
    Chestnut112,0
    Orange
    		111,7
    Eggplant111,6
    Kiwi110,9
    Pear110,7
    Chicken meat
    		109,5
    Walnut109,5
    Pomegranate109,3
    Pickled tomatoes108,6
    White cabbage107,8
    Pumpkin107,8
    Apple107,2
    Meat on the bone (cut)106,9
    Greenhouse tomatoes106,8
    Hazelnut
    		106,5
    Pickles106,4
    Sauerkraut106,1
    Add chicken products105,5
    Potato105,4
    Greenhouse cucumber105,1
    Lamb on bone105,0
    Forcemeat105,0
    Carrot104,9
    Beef liver104,8
    Boneless beef104,5
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi