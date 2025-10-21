Latvian Ambassador: LEF Azerbaijan project strengthened ties between Central Baltic countries and Azerbaijan

The LEF Azerbaijan project has created a platform to enhance cooperation between the Central Baltic countries and Azerbaijan, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja said during the Central Baltic–Azerbaijan business forum.

The ambassador noted that the project enabled participants from four countries-Azerbaijan, Estonia, Latvia, and Finland-not only to establish new contacts but also to exchange valuable experience.

"Delegates from four countries did excellent work: they built connections, shared experiences and ideas. Through this project, we learned a lot about each other, our countries, market opportunities, and trade prospects. We got to know the beautiful country of Azerbaijan and saw the potential for further cooperation," Skuja said.

He emphasized that cooperation under LEF Azerbaijan has laid the foundation for future initiatives and long-term partnerships.

"Use this project as a starting point for future activities. You have already established contacts that can be further developed and utilized. A logical and natural outcome of this partnership will be the signing of a memorandum of cooperation," the ambassador added.