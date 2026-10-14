Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Laos proposes establishing joint business council with Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:44
    Laos proposes establishing joint business council with Azerbaijan

    Laos has proposed establishing a joint business council or working group between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries.

    According to Report, the proposal was made by Executive Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Thanongsinh Kanlanya at the Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum.

    According to him, the body will be tasked with holding regular meetings and subsequently monitoring the business contacts established.

    The chamber's vice president noted that the LNCCI is firmly committed to serving as a reliable link between the private sectors of the two countries and is fully prepared to facilitate, promote and actively develop productive business cooperation and the establishment of joint ventures between the two sides.

    "In this regard, the Lao side proposes establishing a joint business council or a special working group to ensure regular consultations and the practical implementation of previously reached agreements. In addition, Laos considers it necessary for the governments of both countries to step up efforts to establish a legal and regulatory framework that guarantees the protection of investors' interests. Specifically, this would involve drafting and concluding an agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments, as well as an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation," Kanlanya emphasized.

    Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum Azerbaijan-Laos relations
    Laos Azərbaycanla birgə İşgüzar Şuranın yaradılması təşəbbüsü ilə çıxış edib
    Лаос выступил с инициативой создания совместного делового совета с Азербайджаном
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:46
    European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine under defense loan
    Other countries
    16:40
    Photo
    Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius
    Tourism
    16:28
    Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets
    Finance
    16:21
    Azerbaijan boys' U17 boxing team finishes third at European Championships
    Individual sports
    16:14
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has appointed 115 energy managers nationwide to date
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's landmine problem opens in Zagreb
    Foreign policy
    15:59
    Photo
    Video
    Women march through central Baku wearing traditional Azerbaijani kelaghayi headscarves
    Domestic policy
    15:54
    Photo
    IMF provides strategic planning recommendations to Azerbaijan's Central Bank
    Finance
    15:48
    Photo
    Laos to become 29th CICA member state
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed