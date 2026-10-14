Laos invites Azerbaijani businesses to its special economic zones on preferential terms

Laos aims to attract Azerbaijani investment and companies to implement joint projects in logistics, energy and industrial production, and is also offering Azerbaijani businesses preferential conditions for operating in its special economic zones, Executive Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Thanongsinh Kanlanya said at the Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum.

Report quotes Kanlanya as saying Azerbaijan is viewed as a strategically important logistics hub providing access to the markets of the Caucasus region, Türkiye, Central Asia and European countries.

"Furthermore, the logistics and trade organizations of both countries can establish new transport corridors for mutual supplies: Lao coffee, rice and agricultural products on the one hand, and Azerbaijani food products, petrochemicals and industrial goods on the other," Kanlanya emphasized.

He also noted that Laos is actively working to develop solar and wind power generation.

"Given Azerbaijan's extensive experience in both conventional and renewable energy, Laos sees significant opportunities for cooperation in technology, investment, energy management and electricity distribution systems. In addition, the Lao authorities invite Azerbaijani investors to participate in projects across the country's more than 20 special economic zones, which offer preferential conditions for businesses engaged in agricultural processing, high-tech manufacturing and services," the vice president of the chamber of commerce added.