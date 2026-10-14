Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Laos and Azerbaijan negotiating bilateral investment agreement

    Business
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 10:36
    Laos and Azerbaijan negotiating bilateral investment agreement

    Laos and Azerbaijan are actively working to deepen economic cooperation, including through negotiations on a bilateral investment agreement, Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Manothong Vongsay said at the Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum, according to Report.

    "For more than 30 years, Laos and Azerbaijan have maintained friendly relations and consistently expanded their cooperation. At this stage, the two sides are working to further deepen their economic partnership, including through negotiations on a bilateral investment agreement. We are confident that these efforts will establish a more robust legal framework, strengthen investor confidence and help increase mutual investment flows between the two countries," Vongsay noted.

    Azerbaijan–Laos Business Forum Manothong Vongsay
    Laos və Azərbaycan ikitərəfli investisiya sazişinə dair danışıqlar aparır
    Лаос и Азербайджан ведут переговоры по двустороннему инвестиционному соглашению
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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