Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan launch new joint projects across key sectors

Kazakhstan has unveiled a range of new joint projects with Azerbaijan in the fields of industry, digital technologies, tourism, and education, Report informs, citing the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku.

The initiatives were announced during the Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan business forum held earlier this week in Astana. The two sides reached agreements on a series of new ventures, signing memoranda on the construction of the Alakol health and wellness complex, the production of modern energy-efficient lighting equipment in Almaty, cooperation on educational solutions, collaboration in the production and sale of children's clothing, and the establishment of a Heydar Aliyev classroom in one of Kazakhstan's schools. An agreement was also signed on the implementation of the House of SMEs project in Astana.

As part of the forum, Kazakhstan's company Qalan expressed readiness to provide its educational services free of charge to schools in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, adapting them to the local education system.

In total, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed 16 cooperation agreements and memoranda following the event.