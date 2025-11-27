Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Jordan ready to boost investments in Azerbaijan, looking for reciprocal steps

    Business
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 14:27
    Jordan ready to boost investments in Azerbaijan, looking for reciprocal steps

    Jordan expects to open a direct flight from Baku to Amman as early as next year, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Alqudah said at a press conference following the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan–Jordan intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation held in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying the new route would give a strong boost to trade relations and other areas of cooperation. Discussions also covered energy, digitalization and ICT, fields in which both countries have achieved notable progress.

    Alqudah said the sides explored broad opportunities emerging in the CIS region and the Middle East and focused on ways to jointly benefit from these prospects, including investment expansion in both directions. The minister expressed hope that the two countries will implement joint projects and deepen their partnership.

    Tourism, he stressed, remains a key and promising sector for further cooperation.

    İordaniya Azərbaycana investisiyaları artırmağa hazırdır
    Иордания готова усилить инвестиции в Азербайджане и ждет взаимных шагов

