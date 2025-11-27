Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman

    Business
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 13:33
    Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman

    Jordan has proposed holding a joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Qudah, announced during the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Jordan intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation in Baku.

    He noted that organizing a business forum alongside the next commission meeting in Amman would help further strengthen ties between the business communities of both countries.

    Əmmanda Azərbaycanla biznes forumun keçirilməsi təklif olunur
    В Аммане предлагается провести бизнес-форум с Азербайджаном

