Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman
Business
- 27 November, 2025
- 13:33
Jordan has proposed holding a joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yarub Qudah, announced during the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Jordan intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation in Baku.
He noted that organizing a business forum alongside the next commission meeting in Amman would help further strengthen ties between the business communities of both countries.
